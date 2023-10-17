Tata Safari facelift safety rating revealed; scores 5 stars in GNCAP

Prices in India start at Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tested alongside the Harrier facelift

Tata Motors has just launched its flagship SUV, the Safari facelift in the country with prices starting from Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). A few minutes before its official launch, the automaker surprised the audience by revealing the safety rating of the SUV.

The new Safari has scored a five-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test. It scored 33.05 points out of 34 in the adult occupant protection test and 45 points out of 49 in the child occupant protection test. The testing model was equipped with six airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioner and load limiter, seatbelt reminder, and electronic stability control.

Commenting on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General, said, “Global NCAP congratulates Tata on the five-star twin model rating for the Safari and Harrier. This very strong result, the top adult and child safety score in our testing to date, confirms the manufacturer’s strong commitment to developing safer vehicles which we warmly welcome and applaud.”