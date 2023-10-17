Tata confirms 1.5-litre TGDi petrol engine for Safari and Harrier

To debut next year

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier and Safari facelifts in India today at a starting price of Rs. 15.49 lakh and Rs. 16.19 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). Both SUVs come equipped with a sole diesel engine offered across multiple trim levels. While revealing the prices of the SUV duo, the automaker also confirmed that the new turbo-petrol motor will be shipped with their flagship SUVs in the coming year.

The Indian carmaker showcased the 1.5-litre TGDi four-cylinder turbo petrol engine at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi. This turbo petrol motor is capable of producing 168bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the engine will likely be coupled with a six-speed manual and a DCT gearbox.

Currently, the facelifted Harrier and Safari continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. The oil burner is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

In other news, the Tata Safari and Harrier facelifts have achieved a full five-star safety rating in the GNCAP crash tests.