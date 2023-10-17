CarWale
    Tata Harrier facelift scores 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Harrier facelift scores 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test
    • Harrier facelift scored 33.05 points in adult occupant protection
    • Body shell was rated as stable

    Tata Motors has officially tested the Harrier facelift under the Global NCAP crash test, and the model has gone on to score a rating of five stars. The carmaker also tested the Safari facelift, which managed to score five stars in the same test as well.

    In terms of adult occupant protection, the new Harrier scored 33.05 out of 34 points, while the child occupant protection stood at 45 out of 49 points. Further, the body shell of the SUV was rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

    The facelifted Tata Harrier comes equipped with safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold control, traction control, roll over mitigation, seat-belt reminder system, rear parking sensors, and TPMS as standard. The model gets an additional knee airbag in the top-spec Fearless+ variant. Additionally, an ADAS suite is offered from the Adventure A+ variant onwards.

    Speaking on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General, Global NCAP, said, “Global NCAP congratulates Tata on the five-star twin model rating for the Safari and Harrier. This very strong result, the top adult and child safety score in our testing to date, confirms the manufacturer’s strong commitment to developing safer vehicles which we warmly welcome and applaud.”

    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
