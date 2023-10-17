Tata Harrier facelift launched; prices in India start at Rs. 15.49 lakh

Harrier facelift is offered in seven colours and 10 variants

Powered by a 168bhp-producing, 2.0-litre diesel engine

Tata Motors has officially launched the new Harrier in India, with prices starting at Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, bookings for which commenced earlier this month, is available in 10 variants across seven colours.

Tata Harrier facelift exterior design

In terms of design, the new Harrier gets new front and rear bumpers, triangular housing for the projector headlamps, LED light bars at the front and rear, silver skid plates, new 19-inch alloy wheels, and new LED taillights.

Facelifted Harrier interior and features

Inside, the updated Harrier arrives with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, rear sunshades, and a dual-zone climate control system. It further gets a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, iRA-connected car technology, ADAS suite, comfort headrests for the second row, 360-degree camera, and paddle shifters.

2024 Tata Harrier colours and variants

In terms of colours, the new Harrier facelift can be chosen from seven options - Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey. Also up for grabs are as many as 10 variants, namely Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark. We have detailed the variant-wise features and you can read all about it on our website.

New Tata Harrier engine and specifications

Powering the refreshed Tata Harrier is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. This motor, which produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, now returns a higher mileage compared to the outgoing versions. We have driven the Safari facelift and our review is now live on the website.