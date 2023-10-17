CarWale
    Tata Safari facelift launched in India at Rs. 16.19 lakh

    Tata Motors has finally launched the new Safari facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row SUV is available in 10 variants across seven colour options. Deliveries are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The updated Safari facelift can be had in Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+. As for the colour options, customer can choose from seven exterior paint hues, namely, Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper.

    On the outside, the new Safari gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, connected DRL setup, split LED headlamps, new parametric grille, and LED taillamps with a connecting light bar. Moreover, the SUV now rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with aero inserts.

    Dashboard

    In terms of features, the flagship Tata SUV comes loaded with features such as a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation system, touch-based HVAC controls and dual-zone climate control. Also on offer are features including a wireless charger, ambient mood lighting, revised centre console with a new gear lever, terrain response system with display, ventilated and powered front seats, rear-door sun shades, 360-degree surround camera, ADAS suite, powered tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Tata Safari facelift continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Safari, with the automatic versions also comes equipped with paddle shifters and E-shifter tech.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Safari facelift:

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    Smart MTRs. 16.19 lakh
    Pure MTRs. 17.69 lakh
    Pure+Rs. 19.39 lakh
    AdventureRs. 20.99 lakh
    Adventure+Rs. 22.49 lakh
    AccomplishedRs. 23.99 lakh
    Accomplished+Rs. 25.49 lakh
