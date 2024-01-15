Discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 on Maruti Ignis in January 2024

Available in four variants

Offered with a petrol engine across manual and automatic gearbox options

Here is some good news for those planning to bring home the Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The automaker is offering heavy discounts on this Hyundai Exter rival in the month of January 2024. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses and are offered on both MY2023 and MY2024 units.

Currently, the MY2023 Ignis gets a discount of up to Rs. 55,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000. On the other hand, the MY2024 unit can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000. This comprises cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000.

The above-mentioned offers are valid till 31 January, 2024 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, gearbox option, and other factors. We recommend contacting your nearest authorised dealership to know more about the offers.

At the heart of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a 1.2-litre BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engine that develops 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Customers can configure this motor either with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.