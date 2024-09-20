CarWale
    MG Comet EV and ZS EV now available with BaaS; prices reduced

    Haji Chakralwale

    34,328 Views
    MG Comet EV and ZS EV now available with BaaS; prices reduced
    • Comet EV prices start at Rs. 4.99 lakh
    • ZS EV prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh

    JSW MG Motor India recently announced the entry-level price of its new all-electric model, the Windsor EV. Along with the price, the automaker also introduced the BaaS (Battery as a Service) program, which reduces the initial acquisition cost of the model through a pay-as-usage basis. Now, the carmaker has extended this rental service to its entire electric portfolio.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Currently, MG has three EVs on sale, namely, the Windsor, Comet, and the ZS. The latter two now benefit from the battery rental program with costs starting at Rs. 2.5/km and Rs. 4.5/km, respectively. Additionally, the Comet and the ZS EV's new acquisition costs are now Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 13.99 lakh (base variant, ex-showroom), respectively. Furthermore, customers can now avail of a 60 per cent assured buyback policy after three years of ownership.

    Speaking on the unique ownership program, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “With BaaS, we have created a platform for easy ownership, making our EVs more accessible than ever. Given the strong response to Windsor under the BaaS program, we are now extending its benefits to our popular EV models, the Comet and ZS. I am confident that this unique ownership model will further boost EV adoption in the country.”

