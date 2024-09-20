CarWale
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire interior leaked

    Haji Chakralwale

    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire interior leaked
    • To get sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, and more
    • Likely to be launched next month

    Ahead of any official announcement, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been leaked on the web, revealing its complete exterior and interior. The next generation of the Dzire will be based on the new Swift and will offer plenty of new features and drastically different exterior styling than the latter.

    On the outside, the new Dzire will get a revised fascia with a vertically stacked massive grille flanked by sleek headlamps on either side. The DRLs are housed inside the headlamp clusters with fog lamps being placed on the bumper.

    Other design highlights include a new set of alloy wheels, sharp crease running across the door panels, camera mounted underneath the body-coloured ORVMs, shark-fin antenna, completely redesigned taillamps with black inserts, and a first-in-segment electrically adjustable sunroof.

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the cabin will host plenty of similarities with the Swift hatchback. It will feature a free-standing infotainment screen, multi-layered dashboard, auto climate control, flat bottom three-spoke steering wheel, semi-digital instrument panel, Type C charging port along with standard USB, manual handbrake, cruise control, and rear AC vents.

    Mechanically, the new Dzire will make use of the brand’s new 1.2-litre Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. This new powertrain was introduced with the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Swift.

    Upon its launch, the next-gen Dzire will continue its rivalry with the Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze, and the Hyundai Aura in the compact sedan segment in India.

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Kia EV9 to be offered in five exterior colour options
     Next 
    Skoda Enyaq and Elroq set for India debut in 2025

    Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 vs Maruti Jimny 4x4 | Don't get it Wrong
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 vs Maruti Jimny 4x4 | Don't get it Wrong
    By CarWale Team03 Sep 2024
    24450 Views
    341 Likes
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    29533 Views
    268 Likes

