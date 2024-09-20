Skoda Enyaq and Elroq set for India debut in 2025

First new BEVs from the automaker for India

Elroq to be unveiled on October 1

Skoda’s BEV plans for India are finally materialising and will manifest in the Enyaq EV and the Elroq EV. Both developments have been confirmed to our sister publication Mobility Outlook and will make their debut throughout 2025.

The Enyaq had been showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo and will be Skoda’s flagship once it is launched. The car will be brought in via the CBU route initially and could be locally assembled if the automaker gets enough demand. It will be joined on its journey by the Volkswagen iD.4, its sister car.

Skoda Elroq

The other big BEV name will be the Skoda Elroq BEV, Skoda’s first compact SUV that will make its global debut on October 1. The SUV will be around 4.5 meters long and ride on the VW group’s MEB platform. This too is expected to be a CBU, at least initially and based on demand may switch to a CKD route,

Skoda Epiq

However, the one that will be crucial to use is the production-ready version of the Skoda Epiq that was unveiled in concept form earlier this year. It’s expected to be the basis for Skoda’s A0 BEV and will pick up much of its design cues, feature list and powertrain options. This will be a crucial car in the Indian context as the Epiq concept is 4.1 meters in length which means that Skoda could create a sub-4.0-metre version. This will then go up against cars like the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400 EV.