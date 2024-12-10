New-gen Toyota Camry to be launched in India tomorrow

This is the ninth generation of the sedan

To be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to launch the ninth generation of its globally popular sedan, the Camry in India. This generation of the Camry has been on sale in the international market since late last year.

On the outside, the new Camry will get a dramatic makeover with a revised fascia, wide and aggressive grille with horizontal slats, C-shaped LED DRLs, new set of multi-spoke alloy wheels, sharp creases on the door panels, redesigned LED taillamps and headlamps, and a large panoramic sunroof.

That said, the interior of the Camry gets equal attention with the new update. The cabin has been revamped with modern touches including a large infotainment screen, all digital instrument panel with new graphics, new steering wheel, updated centre console and seat upholstery, and a host of new features, including multi-zone climate control, ADAS suite, and a 360-degree surround camera.

Mechanically, the new Toyota Camry will sport a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine coupled with an e-CVT gearbox.