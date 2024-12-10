Kia Syros teased again ahead of the 19 December debut

To get a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and more

To be positioned above Sonet

Kia India has released yet another teaser of the upcoming Syros SUV. This time, the new teaser reveals the cabin and some of the major features that the new Kia SUV will come bundled with.

The fascia of the Syros. It features vertically stacked cube-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs, upright bonnet, and a silver skid plate with black elements on the bumper. The other big highlight is the inclusion of a large panoramic sunroof.

As for the cabin, the teaser showcases one that is unique and doesn’t resemble that of the Sonet or the Seltos SUV. Coming to the features, the Syros will come loaded with a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, terrain modes, ambient lighting, wireless charger, Type-C charging ports, and a new gear selector lever.

Furthermore, the infotainment is a free-standing unit along with a new steering wheel with an off-centre Kia logo and a digital instrument cluster.

The launch of the new Kia Syros is scheduled for 19 December, 2024. Upon its launch, this new Kia SUV will sit above the Sonet and will rival the Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross, and the MG Astor.