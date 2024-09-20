CarWale
    BYD eMax 7 is e6 MPV's facelift: Here's what to expect

    Ninad Ambre

    • Launch on 8 October
    • To get new styling and features

    BYD recently confirmed that the upcoming M6 electric MPV will be called 'eMax 7' in India. In fact, it is the latest iteration of the M6 (e6 facelift), which replaces the e6 in the brand's global line-up. It was showcased at the Indonesia Auto Show in July this year and here's all that we can expect from the India-spec model for which bookings have been opened at Rs. 51,000.

    Exterior and interior

    The new BYD eMax 7 will sport refreshed styling, sleek LED headlamps, and reworked LED tail lights connected by an LED light bar. Inside, the MPV's cabin will feature a larger central touchscreen, three-spoke steering wheel, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and an electric tailgate.

    Powertrain

    In the global market, the eMax 7 is offered with two battery options — 55.4kWh and 71.8kWh. The former offers a range of 420km, while the latter offers 530km. It's not confirmed what will be considered for the Indian market. Both the batteries power a single electric motor churning out 161bhp and 310Nm in the lower capacity battery (55.4 kWh) and 201bhp and 310Nm in the higher capacity one (71.8 kWh).

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift) Third Row Seats
    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift) Image
    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)
    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
