Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: All you need to know

The popular entry-level model, the Alto, is back with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades to regenerate interest in its segment. The newly launched Alto K10 is based on the Heartect platform and is available in four variant options such as Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The hatchback is available in six colours, including three new colours - Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red (new), Speedy Blue (new), and Earth Gold (new).

Features

Depending on the variant the new Alto K10 offers a seven-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and other Smarplay Studio apps. Further, the feature list includes steering-mounted audio and voice controls, front and rear door speakers, a digital speedometer display, front power window switches on the instrument panel, and remote keyless entry.

To further enhance the overall experience, the company offers two Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessory themes – Impacto and Glinto. The Impacto package includes front and rear skid plates with colour accents, wheel arch cladding, black body side moulding, Smoke Grey door visor, and ORVM cover. The Glinto accessories package offers chrome styling elements on the front grille, head lamp garnish, tail lamp garnish, and door visor garnish inserts.

Engine

Under the hood, the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by the Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AGS options. The manual transmission has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.39kmpl, while the AGS version has a fuel efficiency figure of 24.90kmpl.

Exterior

The fascia is highlighted by larger headlamps which are complemented by a dynamic honeycomb pattern grille. The side profile is highlighted by 13-inch wheels with full wheel covers and a sculpted side profile. As for the rear, it gets new rear combination lights.

Interior

As for the interior, the new model gets a redesigned dashboard with a floating audio unit and premium accentuation. It gets grey-coloured seats with beige accents for freshness. Further, the company claims that the Alto K10 offers better legroom in the front and rear seats.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new Alto K10 offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, pre-tensioner and force limiter front belts, speed sensing auto door locks, and high-speed alert.