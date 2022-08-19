CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices to be announced tomorrow

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    834 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices to be announced tomorrow

    - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Scorpio Classic to be offered in two variants across five colours

    - The model will be powered by a 130bhp, 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

    Mahindra pulled the covers off the updated Scorpio Classic in the country last week. The model, which will be sold alongside the Scorpio-N, is all set to be launched along with the price announcement that will take place tomorrow.

    The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic, which is essentially an updated version of the previous-gen Scorpio, will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N. The SUV will be available in five colours across two variants, S and S11. 

    A few notable changes of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic compared to its previous iteration include a new grille with six vertical chrome slats, a tweaked front bumper with LED DRLs above the fog light housing, reworked LED tail lights, new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone interior theme, a new touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone mirroring, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    A 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine will be the sole powertrain on offer with the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Classic. This motor, tuned to produce 130bhp and 300Nm of torque, will be exclusively paired with a six-speed manual unit.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5592 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5592 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices to be announced tomorrow