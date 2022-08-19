New Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices to be announced tomorrow

- 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Scorpio Classic to be offered in two variants across five colours

- The model will be powered by a 130bhp, 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

Mahindra pulled the covers off the updated Scorpio Classic in the country last week. The model, which will be sold alongside the Scorpio-N, is all set to be launched along with the price announcement that will take place tomorrow.

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic, which is essentially an updated version of the previous-gen Scorpio, will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N. The SUV will be available in five colours across two variants, S and S11.

A few notable changes of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic compared to its previous iteration include a new grille with six vertical chrome slats, a tweaked front bumper with LED DRLs above the fog light housing, reworked LED tail lights, new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone interior theme, a new touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone mirroring, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

A 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine will be the sole powertrain on offer with the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Classic. This motor, tuned to produce 130bhp and 300Nm of torque, will be exclusively paired with a six-speed manual unit.