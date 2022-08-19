Toyota Innova Crysta diesel variants booking stopped

- The diesel Innova Crysta was powered by a 2.4-litre motor

- Customers can now book only the 2.7-litre petrol version

Toyota India has discreetly stopped accepting bookings for the diesel-powered Innova Crysta in the country. Earlier this month, a few dealers confirmed the development, but now Toyota has stopped online bookings on its website as well.

The Toyota Innova Crysta diesel version was powered by a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder motor that produced 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. Transmission options included a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

The Toyota Innova Crysta is now available only with a 2.7-litre petrol engine. This motor, tuned to produce 164bhp and 245Nm of torque, is paired with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

Toyota is currently working on the new Innova Crysta, test mules of which have already been spotted in India. This model could be offered with a hybrid motor that will assist the conventional powertrains.