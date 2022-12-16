Toyota Glanza, Fortuner, and other models waiting period extends up to 12 months

- Toyota Glanza has the highest waiting period in the model range

- Hilux and Innova Crysta readily available at select dealerships

The waiting periods for Toyota cars in India have been revealed, extending up to a full year. These waiting periods will vary based on factors such as the region and model of choice.

The automatic variants of the Toyota Glanza command a waiting period of up to 12 months, while the MT variants are readily available at a few dealerships. Next in line are the Camry and Vellfire, which could take up to six months to reach the owner upon booking.

Customers purchasing the Toyota Fortuner and Urban Cruiser Hyryder will have a waiting period of up to three months. On the other hand, models such as the Hilux and the petrol-powered Innova Crysta do not have any waiting periods.