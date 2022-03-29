New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta begins testing in India

- The 2022 Toyota Innova Crysta will get a heavily revised exterior design

- The updated version of the MPV could get hybridised versions of the current model’s powertrains

After being spotted on international soil last month, the new-gen Toyota Innova Crysta has begun its public road tests in India, as is evident from the images here. The model is expected to make its debut in Thailand later this year, followed by its arrival in India in 2023.

As seen in the spy images here, the 2022 Toyota Innova Crysta features a heavily reworked design, and the C-pillar as well as the quarter glass have received a comprehensive cosmetic update. Elsewhere, we can see a set of new alloy wheels with a gunmetal finish, new wrap-around LED tail lights, a revised tail-gate, new spoiler, rear wiper and washer, a shark fin antenna, and a new rear bumper with integrated reflectors.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the new Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to receive a new fascia with LED headlamps and DRLs, fog lights, and a new front bumper. Details regarding the interiors of the updated model remain unknown at the moment.

Under the hood, the next-gen Toyota Innova Crysta is expected to be powered by the same 2.7-litre petrol engine and the 2.4-litre diesel engine that propels the current model on sale. These motors though, are likely to feature some form of electrification. Transmission options currently include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

