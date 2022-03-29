CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda City Hybrid to be unveiled in India on 14 April

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    6,825 Views
    Honda City Hybrid to be unveiled in India on 14 April

    - Expected to get Honda Sensing tech

    - To be powered by 1.5-litre NA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors 

    The Japanese automaker, Honda will officially unveil the much-awaited City e:HEV in India on 14 April. Recently, the Honda City Hybrid was unveiled with an RS badge on the grille at the Thailand Motor Show. However, the company might introduce the City Hybrid in regular variant options for the Indian market. Additionally, the vehicle will offer Honda Sensing tech with multiple active and passive safety systems. 

    The upcoming Honda City e:HEV will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. Additionally, it will offer idle start stop for maximum efficiency. The petrol engine produces 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, while combined with the electric powertrain it produces 108bhp and 253Nm of torque. The City e:HEV will come mated to a seven-speed DCT with shift by wire. The vehicle is capable of operating in pure electric mode at low speeds. 

    The upcoming Honda City Hybrid is expected to be significantly heavier than the regular model. Most of the interior feature highlights are expected to be retained from the regular model. For freshness, it will offer a 3D illuminated meter cluster. More details on new features and technology highlights will be known at the time of its official unveiling. 

    Honda City Image
    Honda City
    ₹ 9.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Punch Creative variant to be offered in monotone exterior colours soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3354 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.33 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.95 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.05 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.59 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.15 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3354 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda City Hybrid to be unveiled in India on 14 April