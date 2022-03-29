Honda City Hybrid to be unveiled in India on 14 April

- Expected to get Honda Sensing tech

- To be powered by 1.5-litre NA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors

The Japanese automaker, Honda will officially unveil the much-awaited City e:HEV in India on 14 April. Recently, the Honda City Hybrid was unveiled with an RS badge on the grille at the Thailand Motor Show. However, the company might introduce the City Hybrid in regular variant options for the Indian market. Additionally, the vehicle will offer Honda Sensing tech with multiple active and passive safety systems.

The upcoming Honda City e:HEV will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. Additionally, it will offer idle start stop for maximum efficiency. The petrol engine produces 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, while combined with the electric powertrain it produces 108bhp and 253Nm of torque. The City e:HEV will come mated to a seven-speed DCT with shift by wire. The vehicle is capable of operating in pure electric mode at low speeds.

The upcoming Honda City Hybrid is expected to be significantly heavier than the regular model. Most of the interior feature highlights are expected to be retained from the regular model. For freshness, it will offer a 3D illuminated meter cluster. More details on new features and technology highlights will be known at the time of its official unveiling.