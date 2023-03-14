2023 Honda City accessories detailed

Honda Cars India has officially launched the 2023 Honda City facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside, the manufacturer has also introduced accessory packages that can you can additionally get at the time of purchase of the City. We have discussed these accesories in detail.

Honda is offering three accessory packages in the form of the Chrome package, Basic package, and Utility package. The Chrome package is further divided into two - Admire and Elegance. The Admire package consists of a front bumper side garnish, trunk garnish, tail lamp garnish, and lower door garnish. On the other hand, the Elegance package includes window chrome moulding, front fender garnish, front grille garnish, and a chrome door visor.

As for the Utility package, it combines a front and rear bumper protector, door handle protector, door edge garnish, and body-side moulding. Meanwhile, the Basic kit includes a bucket mat, floor mat, cushion, key chain, emergency hammer, and a microfibre cloth.

Apart from this, the new Honda City can also be had with a roof-end visor, mudguards, a trunk spoiler with LED light, and a trunk tray in the boot.

Coming to the interiors, one can choose between five colours and designs for the seat covers. Along with this, one can also opt for a legroom lamp, step illumination lights, steering wheel cover, transparent mats, and wireless charger (plug-and-play types).

Honda has not yet revealed the prices of the accessories but interested customers can contact the nearest Honda authorised dealership for the same.