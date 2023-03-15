2023 Kia EV9 images leaked ahead of global debut

- It will be based on the E-GMP electric platform

- EV9 will be a three-row, seven-seater SUV

In the past few weeks, Kia has been spotted testing its flagship electric SUV, the EV9, multiple times within its home country. Earlier this month, the carmaker officially released a teaser of the SUV. And now, a few leaked images have surfaced, revealing the complete exterior and interior design of the Kia EV9, prior to its global launch scheduled for the end of March 2023.

The SUV maintains almost all the design elements from the prototype exhibited at the Auto Expo 2023. Its front fascia features inverted Z-shaped LED DRLs and an elongated bonnet with a blanked-off grille. Meanwhile, characterising its side profile is the boxy silhouette with massive wheel arches, flushed door handles, door-mounted ORVMs, and a large window area.

In one of the leaked images, two different variants of the EV9 are seen parked next to each other. One of them featured a dual sunroof with a different wheel design.

The interior of the SUV has also been revealed this time around. The dashboard has an upmarket look to it, featuring a dual-panel screen unit that includes both the infotainment and instrument cluster displays. The steering wheel design is also distinctive. Additionally, situated between the front seats is a wide centre console equipped with cup holders, a wireless charging pad, several control switches, and a storage compartment underneath.

The spy pictures have also disclosed the seating arrangement of the EV9, which seems to be a seven-seater version featuring two captain seats for the middle row. Moreover, the boot space appears to be adequate when the third row is folded down.

The Kia EV9 will be built on the E-GMP electric platform. While the technical specifications are currently unavailable, the electric SUV is expected to be equipped with a battery pack capable of delivering a driving range of 450km on a full charge.