New Kia cars to be launched in India in 2024

Two ICE and one EV model

Also expected to showcase India-specific EV by the end of 2024

Kia will mark its fifth year in India in 2024 with three major additions to its portfolio. Also, for the second time in the span of two years, it will add another EV to its growing clan. It’s also expected to showcase its India-specific EV later in the year, with a pricing announcement expected at the 2025 Auto Expo.

Sonet

Topping the list of Kia’s 2024 action plan will be a facelift for the Sonet. We exclusively brought you the details of the car before its global unveiling. In fact, on 20 December, Kia opened bookings for the Sonet with a launch in January 2024. It will be offered in three trim levels across three engine and four transmission options. The Sonet is currently Kia’s entry-level model and comes back to fight with quite a few refreshed rivals like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Fronx, and the Hyundai Venue, as well as future models from Toyota and Mahindra.

New Carnival

From the entry-level model to the flagship ICE model, a new generation for the Carnival MPV is on the cards and it will get a more SUV-like design, heavily updated feature list, and a new hybrid petrol engine. It will be offered in a seven and nine-seat layout as well as one completely loaded four-seat version called the Hi-limousine. Globally, it can be had with a 3.5-litre V6, a 1.6-litre full-hybrid, and a 2.2-litre diesel, the last of which is what we will get in the Indian market. We expect a price tag of around Rs. 50 lakh and a mid-2024 launch.

Topping the list of launches from Kia will be its new EV9 three-row vehicle. Showcased in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo, the production version will arrive in 2024, and India should get it both in 2WD and 4WD guises with a range in the region of 400-500km, depending on the variant. All versions are three-row models with only the 4WD GT-line getting a six-seat option. The EV9 will be the first three-row EV in India, that is, if you discount commercial vehicles. It could be priced around Rs. 90 lakh and be offered in a CBU guise.

India-specific EV

The final car on our list will be an India-specific EV which, by our estimates, will be an electric version of the Carens. The three-row vehicle will make a slightly better candidate than the Seltos as it will be the first three-row EV in this price category. It’s expected to have a range of around 400-500km and could be priced around the Rs. 30-35 lakh mark.