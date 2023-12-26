Mahindra XUV300 facelift interior spied again; new details out

Redesigned centre console layout

To get an electronic parking brake

The Indian automaker Mahindra will launch multiple SUVs including the XUV300 facelift, XUV400 facelift, and the five-door Thar in the coming year. The test mule of the facelifted version of the XUV300 was recently spied.

We have already seen the spy images of the interior of this upcoming SUV. However, the new spy shots of the cabin of the SUV reveal more details. The picture shows that the XUV300 facelift will get a dual-tone interior theme with white seat upholstery. Other noticeable elements include a redesigned centre console, larger infotainment system, new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, electric sunroof, and an electronic parking brake function.

On the outside, the updated XUV300 will feature a new front and rear profile. It will get new split LED headlamps, XUV700-like LED DRLs, sleeker grille, new patterned alloy wheels, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and connected LED taillights.

Under the hood, the upcoming XUV300 facelift will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options. Upon arrival, the new XUV300 will compete against the segment's Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet.

Image source