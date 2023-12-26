CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift interior spied again; new details out

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    17,304 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift interior spied again; new details out
    • Redesigned centre console layout
    • To get an electronic parking brake

    The Indian automaker Mahindra will launch multiple SUVs including the XUV300 facelift, XUV400 facelift, and the five-door Thar in the coming year. The test mule of the facelifted version of the XUV300 was recently spied.

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Front Row Seats

    We have already seen the spy images of the interior of this upcoming SUV. However, the new spy shots of the cabin of the SUV reveal more details. The picture shows that the XUV300 facelift will get a dual-tone interior theme with white seat upholstery. Other noticeable elements include a redesigned centre console, larger infotainment system, new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, electric sunroof, and an electronic parking brake function.

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the updated XUV300 will feature a new front and rear profile. It will get new split LED headlamps, XUV700-like LED DRLs, sleeker grille, new patterned alloy wheels, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and connected LED taillights.

    Under the hood, the upcoming XUV300 facelift will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options. Upon arrival, the new XUV300 will compete against the segment's Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet.

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Image
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift Gallery

    • Mahindra XUV300 facelift Rear View
