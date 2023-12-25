CarWale
    AD

    New Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon – Features Compared

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    8,495 Views
    New Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon – Features Compared

    The Kia Sonet facelift is here and it’s packing a significantly heavier list of features in its arsenal. It is perhaps the most feature-rich compact SUV alongside the Tata Nexon which also comes with several notable advanced features. Let’s take a look at the feature highlights for both and see which compact SUV offers more for your money. 

    Sonet vs Nexon Variant Breakdown 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Departing from traditional variants, the new Nexon can be had in four very different personas, as Tata likes to call them. In fact, it is available in Fearless, Creative, Pure and Smart versions, with features varying depending on the persona that you opt for. The 2024 Sonet, on the other hand, comes in three trim levels – Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. Both SUVs are offered in a variety of engine and gearbox options, besides a plethora of variants. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Sonet vs Nexon Highlight Features 

    360-Degree Camera Control

    Let’s get straight to the notable additions in features that you get in the new Sonet and the Nexon. The Nexon gets sequential turn indicators and a hidden rear wiper on the outside. Inside, it gets a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, 10.25-inch driver’s display with Google Maps integration, 360-degree surround-view cameras with a blind view monitor, connected car technology, six airbags, and ESP. 

    Instrument Cluster

    The Sonet, on the other hand, headlines its new set of features with Level 1 ADAS. In fact, Kia has included forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure assist, driver attention warning, auto high beam, leading vehicle departure alert, and forward collision avoidance assist which works for vehicles, bicycles, and even pedestrians. As part of the update, Kia has also added a light bar at the rear and a much nicer all-digital driver’s display that’s already available in the Seltos. 

    Instrument Cluster

    A 360-degree camera view system along with blind-spot warning and one-touch auto up/down functionality for all windows are available in the most expensive version. Meanwhile, features such as six airbags, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, electric driver seat adjustment, and LED headlights are available in quite a few top-end variants. 

    Front Passenger Airbag

    Sonet vs Nexon Prices 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Kia Sonet range is priced between Rs. 7.79 lakh and Rs. 14.89 lakh. As for the 2023 Tata Nexon, it ranges between Rs. 8.10 lakh to Rs. 15.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. In terms of features, the new Nexon has proved itself to be a highly equipped car for the money but the new Sonet seems to have an upper hand when it comes to ultimate value by offering ADAS and a slightly better fit and finish.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Camry waiting period extends up to 1 month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th DEC
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Stargazer
    Hyundai Stargazer

    Rs. 9.60 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.55 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.96 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.25 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.55 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.62 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.15 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.64 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.39 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.01 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon – Features Compared