New Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon – Features Compared

The Kia Sonet facelift is here and it’s packing a significantly heavier list of features in its arsenal. It is perhaps the most feature-rich compact SUV alongside the Tata Nexon which also comes with several notable advanced features. Let’s take a look at the feature highlights for both and see which compact SUV offers more for your money.

Sonet vs Nexon Variant Breakdown

Departing from traditional variants, the new Nexon can be had in four very different personas, as Tata likes to call them. In fact, it is available in Fearless, Creative, Pure and Smart versions, with features varying depending on the persona that you opt for. The 2024 Sonet, on the other hand, comes in three trim levels – Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. Both SUVs are offered in a variety of engine and gearbox options, besides a plethora of variants.

Sonet vs Nexon Highlight Features

Let’s get straight to the notable additions in features that you get in the new Sonet and the Nexon. The Nexon gets sequential turn indicators and a hidden rear wiper on the outside. Inside, it gets a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, 10.25-inch driver’s display with Google Maps integration, 360-degree surround-view cameras with a blind view monitor, connected car technology, six airbags, and ESP.

The Sonet, on the other hand, headlines its new set of features with Level 1 ADAS. In fact, Kia has included forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure assist, driver attention warning, auto high beam, leading vehicle departure alert, and forward collision avoidance assist which works for vehicles, bicycles, and even pedestrians. As part of the update, Kia has also added a light bar at the rear and a much nicer all-digital driver’s display that’s already available in the Seltos.

A 360-degree camera view system along with blind-spot warning and one-touch auto up/down functionality for all windows are available in the most expensive version. Meanwhile, features such as six airbags, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, electric driver seat adjustment, and LED headlights are available in quite a few top-end variants.

Sonet vs Nexon Prices

The new Kia Sonet range is priced between Rs. 7.79 lakh and Rs. 14.89 lakh. As for the 2023 Tata Nexon, it ranges between Rs. 8.10 lakh to Rs. 15.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. In terms of features, the new Nexon has proved itself to be a highly equipped car for the money but the new Sonet seems to have an upper hand when it comes to ultimate value by offering ADAS and a slightly better fit and finish.