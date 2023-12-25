Toyota Camry waiting period extends up to 1 month

Offered in a single top-spec variant

New-gen Camry recently revealed globally

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s flagship sedan Camry is currently available on sale at a starting price of Rs. 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the waiting period, the model attracts a delivery duration of up to 1 month in December, 2023.

The abovementioned waiting period is applicable across India. Interested customers can book the hybrid sedan by visiting the nearest Toyota-authorised dealership or the automaker’s official website.

Mechanically, the Toyota Camry is equipped with a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine mated to a CVT gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 215bhp and 221Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the Camry is offered with an AWD configuration.

Recently, the Japanese automaker unveiled the new-gen Camry globally. The latest iteration gets heavily redesigned exterior, uplifted interior, and new hybrid powertrain options.