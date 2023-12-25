CarWale
    Toyota Camry waiting period extends up to 1 month

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Camry waiting period extends up to 1 month
    • Offered in a single top-spec variant
    • New-gen Camry recently revealed globally

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s flagship sedan Camry is currently available on sale at a starting price of Rs. 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the waiting period, the model attracts a delivery duration of up to 1 month in December, 2023.

    The abovementioned waiting period is applicable across India. Interested customers can book the hybrid sedan by visiting the nearest Toyota-authorised dealership or the automaker’s official website.

    Mechanically, the Toyota Camry is equipped with a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine mated to a CVT gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 215bhp and 221Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the Camry is offered with an AWD configuration.

    Toyota Camry Left Front Three Quarter

    Recently, the Japanese automaker unveiled the new-gen Camry globally. The latest iteration gets heavily redesigned exterior, uplifted interior, and new hybrid powertrain options.

    Toyota Camry Image
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 46.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Camry Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 54.88 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 57.61 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 52.83 Lakh
    PuneRs. 55.12 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 57.31 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 53.56 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 57.74 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 53.37 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 51.41 Lakh

