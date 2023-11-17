Toyota Camry unveiled globally - Top highlights

Toyota has taken the wraps off its all-new ninth-gen Camry sedan internationally. The 2025 Camry now boast of new exterior design, feature upgrade, and improved performance with new powertrain options. In this article, we will check the top highlights of the new Toyota Camry which will make its way to India sometime next year.

Exterior

Design-wise, the new Camry wears new and modern aesthetics with an aggressive face. Up front, the model gets sleeker LED headlamps with built-in LED DRLs, wider grille with larger air intakes, and a repositioned Toyota logo.

On the sides, the sedan has an identical silhouette. However, it now features a sharp character line running across the door panels. Also, it now rides on 19-inch multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear profile benefits from sleeker split taillights, redesigned rear bumper, bold Camry lettering on the trunk, and a rear diffuser.

Colour options

With the new Toyota Camry, buyers will get nine exterior colour options, namely, Ocean Metal (new), Heavy Metal (new), White, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red, and Reservoir Blue. Moreover, the top-spec versions will also be offered with dual-tone finish with colours including Ocean Gem, Wind Chill Pearl, Heavy Metal, and Supersonic Red.

Interior and features

On the inside, the Camry will come loaded with a large infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. Also on offer will be features such as a nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS suite, OTA updates, 360-degree surround camera, aluminium pedal, and paddle shifters.

Powertrain and specifications

Under the hood, the new-age Toyota Camry will only be offered with a sole hybrid powertrain. It will be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid motor with front-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations. This hybrid engine is capable of churning out a power output of up to 232bhp.