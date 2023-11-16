Toyota Hilux gets a waiting period for November 2023

Hilux prices in India start at Rs. 30.40 lakh

Comes in three variants and five colour options

Toyota recently updated the waiting period of all its products for November 2023. We have detailed the timelines of the Rumion, and you can read all about it on our website. In this article, let us take a closer look at the waiting period for the Hilux.

For November this year, the Toyota Hilux commands a waiting period of up to four weeks. This timeline, which is on a pan-India level, is applicable across all variants of the pick-up till the end of the month.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced a 70 per cent buyback scheme on the Hilux earlier this year. Back in March, prices of the model were reduced by a massive Rs. 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The pick-up is currently available in three variants - Standard MT, High MT, and High AT.