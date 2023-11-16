CarWale
    Toyota Hilux gets a waiting period for November 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Hilux gets a waiting period for November 2023
    • Hilux prices in India start at Rs. 30.40 lakh
    • Comes in three variants and five colour options

    Toyota recently updated the waiting period of all its products for November 2023. We have detailed the timelines of the Rumion, and you can read all about it on our website. In this article, let us take a closer look at the waiting period for the Hilux.

    For November this year, the Toyota Hilux commands a waiting period of up to four weeks. This timeline, which is on a pan-India level, is applicable across all variants of the pick-up till the end of the month.

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced a 70 per cent buyback scheme on the Hilux earlier this year. Back in March, prices of the model were reduced by a massive Rs. 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The pick-up is currently available in three variants - Standard MT, High MT, and High AT.

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    Rs. 30.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
