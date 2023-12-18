CarWale
    Toyota Hilux waiting period continues to be 1 month

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Hilux waiting period continues to be 1 month
    • Available in two variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 30.40 lakh

    The Toyota Hilux is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs. 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The tough-built pick-up is available in two variants with 4x4 tech as standard across the range. In this article, we will reveal the waiting period for the Hilux truck in December 2023.

    Customers planning to book the Toyota Hilux will have to wait for one month to get their hands on the vehicle. This duration is standard for all variants and across the country. Moreover, the brand is also offering heavy year-end discounts on the Hilux this month.

    Mechanically, the Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel mill mated to a six-speed manual and a torque converter unit. This oil burner is tuned to generate 201bhp and 420Nm of peak torque with the manual version. On the other hand, the automatic gearbox paired powertrain gets enhanced performance with over 500Nm of torque.

    We took the Toyota Hilux to Carwale Off-Road Day 2023 and the article revealing the performance, test, and results is now live on our website.

    Tata Motors to open first EV-only showrooms in India on 21 December

