Toyota sells 20,759 units in India in July 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold a total of 21,911 units in July 2023, thus recording the best-ever sales in its history. Of these, domestic sales stood at 20,759 units while exports accounted for 1,152 units. This represents a growth of 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, where sales stood at 19,693 units. Then, in June 2023, the company had sold 19,608 units thereby presenting month-to-month growth of 12 per cent.

Toyota's sales numbers in CY23

During the first seven months of CY 2023, TKM sold 1,24,282 units, reflecting an increase of 31 per cent compared to the same period in CY22, where sales stood at 94,710 units. The first four months of FY23 witnessed a surge as well with sales of 77,439 units. This marked a growth rate of 26 per cent when compared to the corresponding period of FY22, which witnessed a sale of 61,506 units.

Earlier this week, Toyota hiked the prices of the Innova Crysta MPV by up to Rs. 37,000. The carmaker is likely to get the Ertiga-based Rumion MPV to the Indian market in the coming months as well, and we think Toyota has more than just a few reasons to get it soon.