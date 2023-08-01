CarWale
    Toyota Innova Crysta prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 37,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Innova Crysta prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 37,000

    - Innova Crysta prices start at 19.99 lakh

    - Available in three variants and five colours

    Toyota Innova Crysta price increase

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased the prices for select variants in the Innova Crysta range with immediate effect. The model is currently priced in India from Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered across five colours and three variants.

    Innova Crysta price hike amount

    Toyota Innova Crysta Left Front Three Quarter

    The top-spec ZX variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta has gone up by Rs. 37,000, taking the new ex-showroom price to Rs. 26.05 lakh. Similarly, the VX variant in the seven-seat and eight-seat guise has witnessed a price revision of Rs. 35,000, and it now costs Rs. 24.39 lakh to Rs 24.44 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The price tag of the entry-level GX variant remains unchanged.

    Toyota Innova Crysta colours and specifications

    The Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. This motor is tuned to produce an output of 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. It is available in five colours, namely Super White, Attitude Mica Black, Platinum White Pearl, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, and Silver Metallic. The carmaker recently introduced an ambulance version of the MPV.

