    Toyota Innova Crysta Ambulance introduced

    - Will be positioned above the standard variant

    - To be offered with a diesel powertrain

    The Innova Crysta will soon be available for medical services. It will be sold alongside the standard Crysta and called the Innova Crysta Ambulance. 

    To be offered in Basic and Advanced variants, here is a list of equipment that the MPV will be offered with.

    Innova Crysta Ambulance variants

    Toyota Innova Crysta Left Rear Three Quarter
    BasicAdvanced (In addition to Basic variant)
    Cabinet (Storage for medical equipment)Automated External Defibrillator (AED)
    Disinfectant MaterialKendrick Extrication Device (For head, neck and torso support)
    Emergency KitMultiparameter Monitor (For monitoring important health parameters)
    Fire Extinguisher (In case of fire emergency)Oxygen Delivery System (ODS)
    Paramedic Seat (Front facing)Sockets for Electrical Equipment
    Parking TrianglePortable Suction Aspirator
    Partition Wall (Separating driver and patient compartment)Spine Board (For patient with spinal injuries)
    Portable Oxygen CylinderStationary Oxygen Cylinders
    Foldable Ramp (For easy movement of stretcher)
    Auto Loading Stretcher
    Waste Bins and Sharps Container

    Kia Carens Ambulance 

    At the Auto Expo 2023, Kia showcased the Carens Ambulance. Likely to be offered in future, it might be offered with petrol and diesel variants. The showcased ambulance was equipped with oxygen cylinders, a medical stretcher, a medical staff seat, and several life support medical equipment. 

    Innova Crysta Ambulance engine details

    The Innova Crysta will be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It is expected to produce the same 148bhp and 343Nm of torque paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. While the standard Crysta is currently priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ambulance iteration is expected to command a premium of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh more than the outgoing version.

