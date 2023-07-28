Toyota Innova Crysta Ambulance introduced

- Will be positioned above the standard variant

- To be offered with a diesel powertrain

The Innova Crysta will soon be available for medical services. It will be sold alongside the standard Crysta and called the Innova Crysta Ambulance.

To be offered in Basic and Advanced variants, here is a list of equipment that the MPV will be offered with.

Innova Crysta Ambulance variants

Basic Advanced (In addition to Basic variant) Cabinet (Storage for medical equipment) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Disinfectant Material Kendrick Extrication Device (For head, neck and torso support) Emergency Kit Multiparameter Monitor (For monitoring important health parameters) Fire Extinguisher (In case of fire emergency) Oxygen Delivery System (ODS) Paramedic Seat (Front facing) Sockets for Electrical Equipment Parking Triangle Portable Suction Aspirator Partition Wall (Separating driver and patient compartment) Spine Board (For patient with spinal injuries) Portable Oxygen Cylinder Stationary Oxygen Cylinders Foldable Ramp (For easy movement of stretcher) Auto Loading Stretcher Waste Bins and Sharps Container

Kia Carens Ambulance

At the Auto Expo 2023, Kia showcased the Carens Ambulance. Likely to be offered in future, it might be offered with petrol and diesel variants. The showcased ambulance was equipped with oxygen cylinders, a medical stretcher, a medical staff seat, and several life support medical equipment.

Innova Crysta Ambulance engine details

The Innova Crysta will be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine. It is expected to produce the same 148bhp and 343Nm of torque paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. While the standard Crysta is currently priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ambulance iteration is expected to command a premium of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh more than the outgoing version.