Here’s the real-world mileage you can get with Hyundai’s new Verna automatic

The 2023 Hyundai Verna can be had with either a 1.5-litre, turbo petrol engine or a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine. We have already tested the real-world mileage of the turbo Verna, which makes 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Here, we will only be talking about the 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated version, which accounts for the majority of the Verna sales, so it’s important that we give a breakdown of its real-world mileage.

Hyundai Verna city mileage

Here, we have tested the 1.5 NA version with the CVT gearbox. Now, the claimed mileage is around 19kmpl, although the real-world figure is always much lower when it comes to city mileage. After driving the car for almost 80km on our predefined route, the Verna 1.5 NA CVT returned a mileage of 11.07kmpl with an indicated efficiency of 11.10kmpl on the digital display.

Hyundai Verna highway mileage

Similarly, we drove the Verna through our standard highway route, and in the end, we got 17.02kmpl, which was a bit far off the indicated efficiency of 19.2kmpl. At this point, one has to note that our tested fuel mileage figures are performed in real-world conditions, and these numbers are an indication of what you can expect from a car. However, the mileage that you may get out of your Verna CVT may vary depending on certain factors like driving style, fuelling method, fuel quality, and traffic condition — to name a few.