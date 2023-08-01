RFC 2023: Hometown heroes Cedrick Jordan DaSilva and Mackwin Dias win

First-ever Goan winners in RFC

Overall score of 2,101 points out of 2,600

Rain Forest Challenge (RFC) 2023 has come to an end where for the first time in nine seasons a team from Goa lifted the trophy. Cedrick Jordan DaSilva (42) and co-driver Mackwin Dias (38) have been declared the Rainforest Challenge India 2023 Champions with an overall score of 2,101 points out of 2,600. They get free entry to the RFC Global Series Finale to be held in Malaysia.

RFC 2023 Results:

Even though Goa has hosted all nine editions of the gruelling motorsport event, organised by Cougar Motorsport, this is the first time that a Goan team emerged as an RFC India Champion. Interestingly, this is Mackwin Dias’ debut at RFC India.

Then, coming up just 82 points short is the team of Anand V Manjooran and Chethan Chengappa from Kerala as the first runner-up. And Dr Mohammed Fahed VP with Rajeev Lal, also from Kerala, rounded off the podium as the second runners-up with 1,982 points.

Rounding off the top five were Aniruddha Shete and Akash Malbari from Maharashtra along with Bijender Singh and Gajender Singh from Delhi with 1,902 and 1,853 points, respectively.

Apart from being the Overall Champions of RFC India 2023, Cedrick and Mackwin are also the winners of the ‘Up to 1,610 cc’ category.

Bijender and Gajender Singh are the winners of the ‘1,611 to 3,010 cc – Petrol’ category, while Dr Mohammed Fahed VP and Rajeev Lal won the ‘1,611 to 3,010 cc – Diesel’ category.

Lastly, the team of Ibrahim Firaz Shaik with Dushyant Khosla has been declared the winner of the ‘Above 3,010 cc’ category.