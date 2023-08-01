CarWale
    RFC 2023: Hometown heroes Cedrick Jordan DaSilva and Mackwin Dias win

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    RFC 2023: Hometown heroes Cedrick Jordan DaSilva and Mackwin Dias win
    • First-ever Goan winners in RFC 
    • Overall score of 2,101 points out of 2,600 

    Rain Forest Challenge (RFC) 2023 has come to an end where for the first time in nine seasons a team from Goa lifted the trophy. Cedrick Jordan DaSilva (42) and co-driver Mackwin Dias (38) have been declared the Rainforest Challenge India 2023 Champions with an overall score of 2,101 points out of 2,600. They get free entry to the RFC Global Series Finale to be held in Malaysia. 

    RFC 2023 Results: 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    Even though Goa has hosted all nine editions of the gruelling motorsport event, organised by Cougar Motorsport, this is the first time that a Goan team emerged as an RFC India Champion. Interestingly, this is Mackwin Dias’ debut at RFC India. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    Then, coming up just 82 points short is the team of Anand V Manjooran and Chethan Chengappa from Kerala as the first runner-up. And Dr Mohammed Fahed VP with Rajeev Lal, also from Kerala, rounded off the podium as the second runners-up with 1,982 points. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    Rounding off the top five were Aniruddha Shete and Akash Malbari from Maharashtra along with Bijender Singh and Gajender Singh from Delhi with 1,902 and 1,853 points, respectively. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    Apart from being the Overall Champions of RFC India 2023, Cedrick and Mackwin are also the winners of the ‘Up to 1,610 cc’ category. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    Bijender and Gajender Singh are the winners of the ‘1,611 to 3,010 cc – Petrol’ category, while Dr Mohammed Fahed VP and Rajeev Lal won the ‘1,611 to 3,010 cc – Diesel’ category. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    Lastly, the team of Ibrahim Firaz Shaik with Dushyant Khosla has been declared the winner of the ‘Above 3,010 cc’ category.  

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
