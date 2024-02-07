Hyundai Verna attracts discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in February 2024

Available in four variants

Prices start at Rs. 11 lakh

Hyundai India is offering heavy discounts on multiple models in February 2024. Among the list, the Verna sedan is currently listed with offers of up to Rs. 35,000 this month. It can be had in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers planning to book the Hyundai Verna this month can avail of cash discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000. These offers may vary depending on the variant, dealership, and stock availability and other factors.

The Hyundai Verna can be had in four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX (O). Mechanically, it is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the former is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, the latter is capable of generating 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, seven-speed DCT, and a CVT unit.