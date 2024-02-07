CarWale
    Kia Seltos petrol variants see higher demand over diesel variants

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • More than half of Seltos buyers prefer petrol powertrains
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 10.90 lakh

    Kia India recently surpassed the one lakh unit bookings milestone for the Seltos in the country, approximately six months after the updated model was launched. The carmaker, which has sold a total of more than six lakh Seltos since its introduction in August 2019, revealed key booking details of the car on this occasion, details of which we will now delve into.

    According to Kia, the ratio of petrol to diesel bookings currently stands at 58:42 per cent. Further, the automatic versions accounted for nearly 50 per cent of the total bookings. Additionally, 40 per cent of Seltos customers chose the car equipped with an ADAS suite, while 80 per cent of bookings included the model with a panoramic sunroof. Further, 80 per cent of buyers purchased the top variant, although it is to be noted that Kia refers to top variants for all trims starting from the HTK+ variant.

    The Kia Seltos, which is priced in India from Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), onwards, is offered in seven variants across 10 paint options. Customers can choose from a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, all of which are offered with a range of transmission options.

