Kia Seltos unveiled: Variants explained

- Available across 18 variants

- Bookings to open from 14 July

Kia India has unveiled the Seltos facelift and the bookings are slated to open next week. The updated version will be broadly available in GT Line, Tech Line, and X Line. Here is a quick rundown of all the features that each variant has to offer.

HTE Halogen projector headlamps

16-inch steel wheels

Fabric seats

4.2-inch digital instrument cluster

3 Type-C charging ports

Tilt adjustment for steering wheel

All doors with power windows

Sunglass holder

Height-adjustable driver seat

Rear AC vents

HTK Silver roof rack

Projector fog lamps

Front and rear mud guard

Turn indicators on ORVMs

HTK+ Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

16-inch alloy wheels

Leatherette-wrapped gear knob

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Steering-mounted controls

Front parking sensors

Rear-view camera

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

HTX Gloss black radiator grille

Metal scuff plates

Black and Beige interior theme

17-inch alloy wheels

Crown jewel LED headlamps

HTX+ Gloss black rear spoiler

Air purifier

Brown leatherette seats

Kia Connect telematics

Ambient lights

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

60:40 rear split seats

Front ventilated seats

Eight-way power adjustable driver seat

Bose sound system

Drive and traction modes – Automatic only

GTX+ 18-inch alloy wheels

‘GT Line’ body kit

Dual sports exhaust (Turbo-petrol only)

Black interiors

Sporty alloy pedals

Black roof lining