Kia Seltos unveiled: Variants explained

- Available across 18 variants - Bookings to open from 14 July Kia India has unveiled the Seltos facelift and the bookings are slated to open next week. The updated version will be broadly available in GT Line, Tech Line, and X Line. Here is a quick rundown of all the features that each variant has to offer.
HTE Halogen projector headlamps 16-inch steel wheels Fabric seats 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster 3 Type-C charging ports Tilt adjustment for steering wheel All doors with power windows Sunglass holder Height-adjustable driver seat Rear AC vents
HTK Silver roof rack Projector fog lamps Front and rear mud guard Turn indicators on ORVMs
HTK+ Dual-pane panoramic sunroof 16-inch alloy wheels Leatherette-wrapped gear knob Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system Steering-mounted controls Front parking sensors Rear-view camera Electrically-adjustable ORVMs Automatic climate control Cruise control
HTX Gloss black radiator grille Metal scuff plates Black and Beige interior theme 17-inch alloy wheels Crown jewel LED headlamps
HTX+ Gloss black rear spoiler Air purifier Brown leatherette seats Kia Connect telematics Ambient lights Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel 60:40 rear split seats Front ventilated seats Eight-way power adjustable driver seat Bose sound system Drive and traction modes – Automatic only
GTX+ 18-inch alloy wheels ‘GT Line’ body kit Dual sports exhaust (Turbo-petrol only) Black interiors Sporty alloy pedals Black roof lining
X Line Head-up display 360-degree camera Rain sensing wipers Electric parking brake