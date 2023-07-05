CarWale
    AD

    Kia Seltos unveiled: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    401 Views
    Kia Seltos unveiled: Variants explained

    - Available across 18 variants

    - Bookings to open from 14 July

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia India has unveiled the Seltos facelift and the bookings are slated to open next week. The updated version will be broadly available in GT Line, Tech Line, and X Line. Here is a quick rundown of all the features that each variant has to offer. 

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Side View

    HTE 

    • Halogen projector headlamps
    • 16-inch steel wheels
    • Fabric seats
    • 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster
    • 3 Type-C charging ports
    • Tilt adjustment for steering wheel
    • All doors with power windows
    • Sunglass holder 
    • Height-adjustable driver seat
    • Rear AC vents

    HTK

    • Silver roof rack
    • Projector fog lamps
    • Front and rear mud guard 
    • Turn indicators on ORVMs

    HTK+

    • Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
    • 16-inch alloy wheels
    • Leatherette-wrapped gear knob
    • Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
    • Steering-mounted controls
    • Front parking sensors
    • Rear-view camera
    • Electrically-adjustable ORVMs
    • Automatic climate control
    • Cruise control

    HTX

    • Gloss black radiator grille
    • Metal scuff plates
    • Black and Beige interior theme
    • 17-inch alloy wheels
    • Crown jewel LED headlamps

    HTX+

    • Gloss black rear spoiler
    • Air purifier
    • Brown leatherette seats
    • Kia Connect telematics 
    • Ambient lights 
    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel
    • 60:40 rear split seats
    • Front ventilated seats
    • Eight-way power adjustable driver seat
    • Bose sound system
    • Drive and traction modes – Automatic only 

    GTX+

    • 18-inch alloy wheels
    • ‘GT Line’  body kit
    • Dual sports exhaust (Turbo-petrol only)
    • Black interiors
    • Sporty alloy pedals
    • Black roof lining

    X Line

    • Head-up display
    • 360-degree camera
    • Rain sensing wipers
    • Electric parking brake 
    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard
    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra announces monsoon service camp for its SUVs

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Seltos unveiled: Variants explained