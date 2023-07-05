Maruti Invicto launched; prices in India start at Rs. 24.79 lakh

- Invicto is based on the Innova Hycross

- Available in two variants and four colours

New Maruti Invicto booking details and starting prices

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto MPV in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model started last month for Rs. 25,000, and deliveries are expected to begin soon. The Invicto was formerly expected to be called the 'Engage'.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto variants and colour options

The Invicto MPV is offered in two variants, namely, Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus, in which, the Zeta Plus also get an option of an eight-seater configuration. Customers can choose from four colour options including Nexa Blue, Mystic White, Majestic Silver, and Stellar Bronze.

2023 Invicto engine and specifications

At the heart of the Maruti Invicto is a 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a hybrid motor that generates an additional output of 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. An e-CVT transmission is available as standard across the range. The brand claims a fuel efficiency figure of 24.3kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto exterior design

On the outside, the new Invicto gets redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new grille with two chrome slats, horizontally aligned LED DRLs, tweaked LED headlamps and tail lights, and new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Invicto MPV interior and features

The interiors of the 2023 Invicto MPV come equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, captain seats for the second row, and a powered tailgate. Further, it gets copper inserts on the centre console and door pads, automatic climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ventilated and powered front seats. As for its safety features, the Invicto MPV comes equipped with front and rear parking sensors, an electric parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags as standard.

Rivals of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV

In India, the Invicto will rival the Toyota Innova Hycross, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Kia Carens, and Tata Safari.

Listed below are variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV

Zeta Plus (7 seater) – Rs. 24.79 lakh

Zeta Plus (8 seater) – Rs. 24.84 lakh

Alpha Plus (7 seater) – Rs. 28.42 lakh