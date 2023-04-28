Maruti’s new MPV to be called ‘Engage’?

- To be based on the Toyota Hycross

- Will be launched in July 2023

In a recent filing with the trademark registry, Maruti Suzuki has trademarked the name ‘Engage’. While the automaker has already launched the Fronx crossover and will announce the prices of the Jimny in the coming month, this new trademarked name indicates that the brand could use it for its upcoming MPV. The three-row MPV was recently confirmed by Maruti for July launch and will be based on Toyota’s Hycross.

While there are no leaked or spy pictures of Maruti’s Hycross derivative, we expect it to draw cues from the parent version. As seen with other rebadged models between the two automakers, the Maruti Engage will sport a different and redesigned front fascia, fresh alloy wheels, and most likely new head and tail lamp clusters. However, it might have the same dimensions as the Hycross which is 4,755mm long with a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Inside, the MPV will most likely share the feature list with the Hycross and could be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, and an ADAS suite. Upon launch, it will also be the first Maruti to be offered with ADAS tech such as adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure with keep assist.

Maruti’s Engage MPV will be the second model to be offered with a hybrid powertrain. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl.