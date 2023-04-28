CarWale
    Citroen C3 Aircross – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    Citroen C3 Aircross – Now in pictures

    Citroen India has finally taken the wraps off its much-anticipated SUV, the C3 Aircross. As the name suggests, it is based on the C3’s architecture with design elements borrowed from its bigger sibling, the C5 Aircross. The bookings of the three-row Citroen SUV are expected to start soon. Let’s take a look at its pictures.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Grille

    The C3 Aircross gets the familiar Citroen face with a high bonnet and split LED DRLs flanking the two-slat chrome grille. The headlamps cluster resembles that of the C3 with more blacked-out elements on the front bumper. Then there’s a silver skid plate on the lower bumper along with the fog lamps.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Right Side View

    On the sides, the Citroen C3 Aircross rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with blacked-out cladding on wheel arches and door panels.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Right Side View

    The Aircross measures 4.3 metres in length with a ground clearance of 200mm. Notably, the wheelbase of this 5+2 seater SUV stands at 2,671mm, which is longer than the C3 by 131mm.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Right Rear Three Quarter

    The roof of the C3 Aircross is finished in a contrasting colour with blacked-out pillars. At the rear, it features a wraparound tail light setup with a split design. There’s also a textured black bar sitting above the Citroen badge. Moreover, the tailgate has strong creases with a chunky rear bumper.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Front Row Seats

    On the inside, the cabin is decorated with a black and grey theme with an identical dashboard layout.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Dashboard

    The dashboard is equipped with a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with squared-off AC vents underneath it. The steering wheel design is Citroen-like with a seven-inch all-digital instrument cluster behind it.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Third Row Seats

    There are two seating layouts on offer – five- and seven-seater. The second row of the C3 Aircross is foldable in a 70:30 split ratio. Whereas, the third row of the SUV gets a removable seat function.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Rear Seats

    The seats are wide and comfortable with fabric and leatherette upholstery.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Rear Row AC Controls

    The rear AC vents are placed on the roof with a control module in the centre to adjust the flow and speed of the fan.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti’s new MPV to be called ‘Engage’?

    Citroen C3 Aircross Gallery

