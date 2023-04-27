Maruti’s Innova Hycross-based MPV confirmed; India launch by July this year

- Hycross-based premium MPV coming only in hybrid avatar

- Will be the first rebadged Toyota to be sold by Maruti in India

First rebadged Toyota product by Maruti coming soon

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it is working on a new premium MPV that will be launched in India in the next two months. This model will be based on the Innova Hycross and will go on to become the first rebadged Toyota to be sold by Maruti in India.

Maruti premium MPV engine and specifications

Based on the available details, we understand that Maruti’s Hycross derivative will be powered only by the hybrid version, unlike the Innova which gets both petrol and hybrid versions. The 2.0-litre petrol engine is paired with an electric motor, where the former produces 172bhp and 188Nm, while the latter develops an additional output of 11bhp and 206Nm. An e-CVT unit is the sole transmission on offer.

Maruti’s Innova Hycross version design and revisions

Similar to previous cars in the joint venture between Maruti and Toyota, we expect the premium MPV to get a revised fascia, a new grille, new front and rear bumpers, and a revised set of headlamps and tail lights. Also up for offer could be a new set of alloy wheels.

Maruti C-MPV interiors and features

In the features department, Maruti's premium MPV based on the Innova Hycross could get a panoramic sunroof, ADAS technology (a first for a Maruti car in India), ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, powered Ottoman seats for the second row, a powered tailgate, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, all LED lighting, six airbags, and TPMS.