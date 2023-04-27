Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound Edition makes global debut

- Introduced alongside V8 Defender 130

- Available in only five-seat configuration

Land Rover has updated its Defender lineup with the introduction of the new Defender 130 V8 alongside the Defender 130 Outbound Edition. Available exclusively with only five seats, the Defender 130 Outbound is a combination of luxurious interior space and all-terrain capability.

Outside, the SUV gets a Shadow Atlas Matte finish on the bumpers and front grille inserts. The colour palette on the Outbound Edition includes Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, and Eiger Grey while its body-coloured rear signature panels and D-pillars enhance the exterior look. It now rides on 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, while the 22-inch Shadow Atlas Matte wheels are offered as an option. It gets a boot space of up to 2,516 litres and a near-flat floor that can accommodate all kinds of luggage.

For the interior, customers can choose from full Windsor leather and durable resist fabric. The cabin comes finished in Ebony, with an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer, and Defender’s signature cross-car beam in a Satin Black powder-coat-brushed finish.

Under the hood, the Outbound Edition is available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options with mild hybrid electric vehicle technology. The Defender 130, on the other hand, can be had with a whooping 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in a little over five seconds. The credit goes to its 485bhp of power and 610Nm of torque.

Apart from this, the manufacturer has also added the County Exterior Pack for the Defender 110 SE and HSE trims. It offers illuminated tread plates with a unique graphic, 20-inch Gloss White alloy wheels, and a range of interior upholstery options.