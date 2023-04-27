CarWale
    AD

    Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound Edition makes global debut

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    278 Views
    Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound Edition makes global debut

    - Introduced alongside V8 Defender 130 

    - Available in only five-seat configuration 

    Land Rover has updated its Defender lineup with the introduction of the new Defender 130 V8 alongside the Defender 130 Outbound Edition. Available exclusively with only five seats, the Defender 130 Outbound is a combination of luxurious interior space and all-terrain capability. 

    Land Rover Defender Right Side View

    Outside, the SUV gets a Shadow Atlas Matte finish on the bumpers and front grille inserts. The colour palette on the Outbound Edition includes Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, and Eiger Grey while its body-coloured rear signature panels and D-pillars enhance the exterior look. It now rides on 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, while the 22-inch Shadow Atlas Matte wheels are offered as an option. It gets a boot space of up to 2,516 litres and a near-flat floor that can accommodate all kinds of luggage.   

    Land Rover Defender Front Row Seats

    For the interior, customers can choose from full Windsor leather and durable resist fabric. The cabin comes finished in Ebony, with an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer, and Defender’s signature cross-car beam in a Satin Black powder-coat-brushed finish. 

    Land Rover Defender Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Outbound Edition is available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options with mild hybrid electric vehicle technology. The Defender 130, on the other hand, can be had with a whooping 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in a little over five seconds. The credit goes to its 485bhp of power and 610Nm of torque. 

    Apart from this, the manufacturer has also added the County Exterior Pack for the Defender 110 SE and HSE trims. It offers illuminated tread plates with a unique graphic, 20-inch Gloss White alloy wheels, and a range of interior upholstery options.   

    Land Rover Defender Image
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New-gen Skoda Kodiaq spied testing; global debut this year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Defender Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14561 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Defender
    Land Rover Defender
    Rs. 93.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Land Rover Range Rover
    Rs. 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 89.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Defender Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.11 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.16 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.08 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.11 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.16 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.03 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.13 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.08 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.04 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14561 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound Edition makes global debut