    Citroen C3 Aircross unveiled in India

    Citroen C3 Aircross unveiled in India

    - Citroen C3 Aircross gets a seven-seat layout

    - Third row seats are removable

    Citroen India has revealed its newest SUV, the C3 Aircross. Based on its younger sibling, C3, the Aircross is its three-row version and is engineered and built by the brand locally in India.

    Citroen C3 Aircross exterior highlights 

    Citroen C3 Aircross Left Front Three Quarter

    The C3 Aircross is longer than the C3 hatchback and measures 4.3 metres in length. Visually, while it retains the signature family face of split headlamps and funky monotone and dual-tone exterior shades, the Aircross gets a handful of new distinguishing styling elements. The front grille is still a two-slat chrome affair and the bumper gets body-coloured elements instead of black cladding as we have seen on the C3. Furthermore, the circular fog lamps and silver faux plates complete the front profile.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Right Side View

    Towards the side, the C3 Aircross is fitted with new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and the rear gets square tail lamps with the ‘C3 Aircross’ badge on the tailgate and silver skid plates at the bottom of the rear bumper. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross interior and features

    The highlight of the C3 Aircross is the two seats on the third row which are removable to free up more cargo space. The latter are 70:30 split-fold and the rear passengers also benefit from two USB ports and roof-mounted aircon vents with three levels of fan speed. The Aircross also gets a bigger, seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver seat, manual air conditioner, and steering-mounted controls. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross engine options

    Citroen C3 Aircross Left Front Three Quarter

    Citroen’s C3 Aircross can be had with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. This motor is expected to push out 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options could be limited to a six-speed manual gearbox.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
