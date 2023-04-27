CarWale
    MG Comet EV to get 250+ exterior customisation options

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG Comet EV to get 250+ exterior customisation options

    - To be offered in five primary colours

    - Bookings to commence from 15 May

    MG Motor has launched its entry-level electric offering, the Comet EV, at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The bookings of the small EV will commence on 15 May. The Comet EV will arrive in three variants, details and prices of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

    As for its exterior colour options, the carmaker is offering the Comet EV in five primary colours, namely Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Candy White with Starry Black roof, and Apple Green with Starry Black roof. On top of that, the carmaker is offering over 250 combinations of stickers, graphics, and other design elements. 

    The customisable sticker-style pack is available in Youth, Night Cafe, Emoticon, Space, Blossom, Floresta, and Astronaut options. Then, the Comet Lit Pack will offer a more unique design. All these graphics will be based on the four different colour options – Beach Bay Pack, Serenity Pack, Sundowner Pack, and Flex Pack.

    The Comet EV is propelled by a single motor setup sourcing its power from a 17.3kWh battery pack. This motor is tuned to produce 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The EV has a claimed range of 230km on a full charge, and the battery will take seven hours to charge completely via the 3.3kW charger. We have driven the MG Comet EV and our first-drive review is live on our website.

    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
