    MG announces 15 days-long nationwide service camp

    Haji Chakralwale

    283 Views
    MG announces 15 days-long nationwide service camp

    - The service camp is being held from 4 to 18 July

    - MG currently has five models on sale in India

    MG Motor India has announced a service camp for all MG car owners across the country. This camp is being held from 4 July to 18 July, 2023 at all MG-authorised service centres in India. Under this program, customers can benefit from various services like car health checkup, battery health checkup, car wash, discounts on spare parts, and more.

    MG service camp benefits

    Listed below are the benefits that MG customers can avail of during the service camp:

    Free 25-point vehicle health checkup
    Free car wash
    Free battery health checkup
    Up to 25 per cent discount on AC service
    Up to 20 per cent discount on value-added services
    Attractive discounts on engine oil
    Special offer on tyre replacement

    Official word on the service camp

    Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Mehrotra, Director, Aftersales, MG Motor India, said, “At MG Motor India, we keep MG owners at the centre of everything we do. We believe that the services offered during the Camp by our trained professionals will enable our customers to have a hassle-free driving experience with complete peace of mind.”

