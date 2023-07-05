CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto to be offered in two variants and four colours

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    2,145 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto to be offered in two variants and four colours
    • Invicto is available with a single petrol-hybrid powertrain
    • Deliveries of the Maruti MPV to commence soon

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Invicto MPV in India at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hycross-based people mover is offered in two variants and four colour options. Bookings of the same are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Moreover, customers can benefit from the subscription plan at a starting cost of Rs. 61,860 per month.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto variants

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Left Side View

    As for its variant, the Invicto MPV is available in two trim levels, namely, Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. While the seven-seat layout is standard, the Zeta Plus variant comes with an option for an eight-seater configuration.

    Colour options of the Invicto MPV

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of exterior paint options, customers can choose from four colours, including Nexa Celestial Blue, Mystic White, Majestic Silver, and Stellar Bronze.

    Features list of the top-spec Alpha Plus variant of Maruti Invicto

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Dashboard

    Talking about its features, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate. Also on offer are features like a powered driver seat, ambient lighting, front and rear parking sensors, TMPS, a 360-degree surround camera, and six airbags as standard.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto powertrain and specifications

    Under the hood, the Invicto MPV makes use of a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain setup paired with an e-CVT unit. This motor is tuned to produce 172bhp and 188Nm torque in the ICE mode. Whereas, the hybrid motor is capable of generating a power output of 11bhp and 206Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the carmaker claims that the hybrid powertrain can return a mileage of 24.3kmpl.

    Listed below are variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV:

    Zeta Plus (7-seater) – Rs. 24.79 lakh

    Zeta Plus (8-seater) – Rs. 24.84 lakh

    Alpha Plus (7-seater) – Rs. 28.42 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG announces 15 days-long nationwide service camp

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6701 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17255 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 96.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    DelhiRs. 28.97 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6701 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17255 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Invicto to be offered in two variants and four colours