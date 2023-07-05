Maruti Suzuki Invicto to be offered in two variants and four colours

Invicto is available with a single petrol-hybrid powertrain

Deliveries of the Maruti MPV to commence soon

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Invicto MPV in India at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hycross-based people mover is offered in two variants and four colour options. Bookings of the same are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Moreover, customers can benefit from the subscription plan at a starting cost of Rs. 61,860 per month.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto variants

As for its variant, the Invicto MPV is available in two trim levels, namely, Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. While the seven-seat layout is standard, the Zeta Plus variant comes with an option for an eight-seater configuration.

Colour options of the Invicto MPV

In terms of exterior paint options, customers can choose from four colours, including Nexa Celestial Blue, Mystic White, Majestic Silver, and Stellar Bronze.

Features list of the top-spec Alpha Plus variant of Maruti Invicto

Talking about its features, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate. Also on offer are features like a powered driver seat, ambient lighting, front and rear parking sensors, TMPS, a 360-degree surround camera, and six airbags as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto powertrain and specifications

Under the hood, the Invicto MPV makes use of a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain setup paired with an e-CVT unit. This motor is tuned to produce 172bhp and 188Nm torque in the ICE mode. Whereas, the hybrid motor is capable of generating a power output of 11bhp and 206Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the carmaker claims that the hybrid powertrain can return a mileage of 24.3kmpl.

Listed below are variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV:

Zeta Plus (7-seater) – Rs. 24.79 lakh

Zeta Plus (8-seater) – Rs. 24.84 lakh

Alpha Plus (7-seater) – Rs. 28.42 lakh