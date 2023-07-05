Honda Cars India sells 5,080 units in June 2023

- Honda Elevate bookings likely to open this month

- The company exported 2,112 units last month

Honda car sales in June 2023

Honda Cars India (HCIL) registered monthly domestic sales of 5,080 units in June 2023. During the same period, the Japanese automobile brand exported a total of 2,112 units. On the other hand, in June 2022, the carmaker registered a sale of 7,834 units in India, while exports stood at 2,502 units.

Honda official spokesperson statement

Speaking on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “Our sales in June are in line with our projections and met our planned targets. After the global unveiling of our latest SUV for India Honda Elevate last month, we are getting overwhelming interest for the new model. We will soon commence the pre-launch booking for Elevate, and it will be launched during the festive season.”

Honda Elevate mid-size SUV coming soon

In June this year, Honda revealed the Elevate mid-size SUV as a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift. Bookings for the model are expected to begin this month, while the launch and price announcement will take place during the festive season. The model will also spawn an EV version that will debut in 2026.