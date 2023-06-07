Honda Elevate First Look

How is it on the outside?

Honda Elevate flaunts a bold and upright design with its striking tall face. The SUV takes inspiration from the automaker’s international models, such as the CR-V and WR-V. Up front, the Elevate gets a big squared-off grille with black horizontal slats pattern. The headlights are sleeker in design with LED DRLs placed above them. Additionally, there is a chrome strip running across the width of the front fascia underneath the bonnet line. The front bumper is wide and houses fog lamps. Adding to the overall look are the strong ridges on the bonnet, thus making the front look even more muscular.

The talking point here is the dimensions of the Elevate. It is 4,312mm long and 1,790mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,650mm. Then, the height of this Honda SUV is 1,650mm and ground clearance stands at 220mm.

On the sides, it sports squared wheel arches with black claddings stretching over the side skirts. The car rides on 17-inch alloy wheels which get a dual-tone finish. Notably, all the wheels come equipped with disc brakes.

At the rear, this Creta-rival is equipped with inverted L-shaped LED tail lights with a connected look. It also gets a rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, shark fin antenna, roof rails, and chunky rear bumper with reflectors and silver skid plate.