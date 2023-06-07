CarWale
    AD

    Honda Elevate First Look

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    19,484 Views
    Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter
    Honda Elevate Right Front Three Quarter
    Honda Elevate Right Side View
    Honda Elevate Right Side View
    Honda Elevate Right Rear Three Quarter
    Honda Elevate Left Side View
    Honda Elevate Left Side View
    Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter

    What is it?

    Honda has finally stepped into the fierce mid-size SUV segment with the Elevate. And the Japanese carmaker aims to change its fortunes in the country with it. The Elevate SUV has been developed and engineered from the ground up in India with more focus on the domestic market. So what is Honda bringing to the table where Korean giants like Hyundai and Kia are leading the pack? Let’s find out.

    How is it on the outside?

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda Elevate flaunts a bold and upright design with its striking tall face. The SUV takes inspiration from the automaker’s international models, such as the CR-V and WR-V. Up front, the Elevate gets a big squared-off grille with black horizontal slats pattern. The headlights are sleeker in design with LED DRLs placed above them. Additionally, there is a chrome strip running across the width of the front fascia underneath the bonnet line. The front bumper is wide and houses fog lamps. Adding to the overall look are the strong ridges on the bonnet, thus making the front look even more muscular.

    Right Side View

    The talking point here is the dimensions of the Elevate. It is 4,312mm long and 1,790mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,650mm. Then, the height of this Honda SUV is 1,650mm and ground clearance stands at 220mm.

    On the sides, it sports squared wheel arches with black claddings stretching over the side skirts. The car rides on 17-inch alloy wheels which get a dual-tone finish. Notably, all the wheels come equipped with disc brakes.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, this Creta-rival is equipped with inverted L-shaped LED tail lights with a connected look. It also gets a rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, shark fin antenna, roof rails, and chunky rear bumper with reflectors and silver skid plate.

    How is it on the inside?

    Dashboard

    The interior of the Elevate SUV is a major step up from the typical Honda styling. The dashboard is dominated by a new floating touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin gets the dual-tone combination including a black and brown theme with wood finishes on the dashboard and door panels.

    Rear Seats

    The rear seats are wide and comfortable too. Then, owing to the large wheelbase, the cabin feels spacious with ample knee- and leg-room. Meanwhile, the front seats miss out on any electrical adjustments and rather offer manual height and recline adjustments.

    Front Row Seats

    What’s on the feature list?

    In terms of features, the Elevate SUV comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a wireless charger. It also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Honda Connect, steering-mounted controls, and more.

    Infotainment System

    As for its safety features, Honda offers the Elevate with six airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, VSA, HAS, light crash performance, pedestrian protection, a multi-angle rear camera, ISOFX, and a lane watch camera. The Honda Sensing ADAS tech from the City is also available with the Elevate SUV. This safety suite gets advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, road departure warning, lane keep assist, and high-beam assist.

    What is it powered by?

    Engine Shot

    Powering the Honda Elevate is the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that comes with the Honda City. This engine gets an option of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT gearbox. In this state of tune, the motor produces 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque.

    What about pricing and competition?

    Right Side View

    The carmaker will launch the Elevate first in India in the festive season, followed by its export to the international markets. We expect it to be priced in the range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh. Upon arrival, the Honda Elevate will fight in the pit against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volvo C40 Recharge First Look
     Next 
    Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition Review

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars