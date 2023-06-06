Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition Review

It’s on the inside where you get to see and experience what’s new in terms of look and feel. Now, there is a lot that has been added or improved to make the Harrier a better car to live with. For starters, the main infotainment screen as well as the display for the instrument cluster are entirely new, and I couldn’t be happier. Tata Motors have finally dropped their ancient-looking (and feeling) part-digital instrument cluster and the 8.8-inch infotainment display that were slow to respond and riddled with issues.

The new 10.25-inch display feels at home. It’s quick to respond and has a much better user interface and nicer-looking graphics compared to the old system. I am happy to report that the quality of the reversing camera has also improved.

In fact, you get 360-degree views, including the bird’s eye view. However, the system on our test car was a little wonky – it wouldn’t show visuals from the front camera when engaging the 360-degree view.

The 7-inch display in the instrument cluster is also new for the Harrier, although it’s not as impressive as the main infotainment display. The visuals are nowhere as crisp and the font size is quite small. You will invariably end up looking at it for a second too long to check the trip info or what radio station you are listening to while driving.

The red interior theme for the Harrier looks rather sweet. I like that the shade of red that has been used isn’t too bright. It’s the right amount of flash, adding to the premium look that one would expect in a car that costs nearly Rs. 30 lakh on-road. You get red leatherette seats with diamond-style quilting, perforated-like finish for the red grab handles on the doors and center console, the #DARK logo on the headrests, and gloss black accents on the steering wheel and the dashboard. In terms of features, this Red Dark Edition gets a six-way powered driver’s seat with a memory function, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS for safety, to name a few.