Volvo C40 Recharge First Look

How is it on the outside?

Volvo has been able to pull the coupe SUV look quite smartly with the C40 Recharge, along with a tastefully designed rear profile as well. The posterior gets two spoilers. While the first one is body-coloured and mounted on the roof, the second one is done in gloss black and sticks out from the tailgate. In typical Volvo fashion, the LED tail lamps are vertically placed with this SUV and they taper into the centre of the back door. The reverse light has been repositioned and we also liked the pixel effect that merges into the roof.

This being an EV, the face of the C40 Recharge is closed-off and is flanked by the signature Thor LED headlamps that are slimmer than the ones on the XC40 Recharge. Then, the minuscule fog lamps are integrated into the gloss black housing and the plastic cladding around the front bumpers, wheel arches, and doors lends it a robust look.

Towards the side, except for the sloping roofline, it gets a raked windscreen and a redesigned rear quarter glass. The C40 rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. In terms of space, along with the reduced 413 litres of rear boot space, it also gets a frunk which is good to hold 31 litres of luggage. There are six exterior colours that the C40 will be offered with – Fjord Blue, Sage Green, Fusion Red, Cloud Blue, Onyx Black, and Crystal White Pearl.