Aston Martin DBX 707 First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Mind-boggling acceleration
- Bragging rights of the fastest SUV in the world
- Spacious and luxurious interior
Why would I avoid it?
- Misses latest connected tech
- Extravagant pricing
What is it?
The Aston Martin DBX 707 is the fastest SUV in the world. And it isn't a concept, but a production vehicle that you can actually buy. If you are fortunate enough to buy, that is, considering its ex-showroom price is Rs. 4.63 crore, after all. And that’s just one of the reasons why it is so rare and exclusive here.
The Aston Martin brand dates back to 1913 and it has always been synonymous with exclusivity, and producing modern cars that are performance-oriented, sophisticated, luxurious, and of course, stylish! The DBX 707 mirrors this with its dramatic yet purposeful Aston Martin styling. The traditional grille is bigger to cool the engine faster and the rear wing has been enlarged for more down-force. From every angle, this muscular brute SUV exudes an unquestionably remarkable presence.
Is the cabin of the DBX 707 any good?
7.5 / 10
The interior of the DBX 707 is customisable with a plethora of options like any other Aston Martin. This particular model came with plenty of carbon fibre and a tastefully matched yellow with grey hand-stitched leather upholstery. The quality of materials is top-notch, with impeccable fit and finish, and a unique layout. Instead of a stalk or gear-selector dial, the top dash features distinct buttons – PRND – with the engine start-stop button in the centre nicely detailing the brand logo.
There are enough storage places in the centre console including bottle holders in the door pads. Things are within reach although the lower wireless charger isn’t easily accessible. The driver’s seat has electric adjustments and provides a good driving position with satisfactory all-round visibility. Although the seats are ventilated, a massaging option would have been a nice addition to the spacious cabin with supportive seats, even at the back.
The carmaker is yet to incorporate the infotainment system with touch functionality and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. So connected services like WiFi, cloud-based navigation, and tech are yet to be integrated. But presently, the infotainment needs are fulfilled by the current unit paired with a system that sounds nice and features a responsive trackpad with a control wheel below for navigating menus.
Two more 'large' elements will wow the occupants - the panoramic sunroof and massive boot space upwards of 630 litres. The DBX 707 is the epitome of safety systems with 10 airbags, lane assist, automatic braking, and parking assistance among many other features. However, the creature-comfort list still looks pale in comparison to the impressive array of new tech available with many modern cars.
Is the DBX 707 nice to drive?
8 / 10
The new-age electric cars are amazing with the instantaneous torque enabling them to catapult from naught to 100 within seconds. But they just can't beat the fun of a remapped V8 strapped with some turbos. The Aston engineers prove this with the DBX 707's earth-shattering acceleration and heart-thumping speed build-up. With 900Nm of torque at your disposal and a quick throttle response, you'd be pushed back deep into your seat. An inattentive occupant would be caught by shock rather than surprise at this breakneck speed. This is all courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine which is rated at 707PS (697bhp) bestowing the DBX the 707 codename.
It indeed is the fastest production SUV with a 3.3 second 0-100kmph sprint time and a top speed of 310.6kmph. But it's more than just that. The shortcut knob in the centre console brings on five drive modes (four on-road and one off-road) lending it different capabilities. The Sport+ is the most mental one in which the car lowers itself to the ground, the steering tightens up, and it’s all set to unleash the animal within. The beast's growl gets throatier at the touch of a dedicated button. There are no pops and crackles but a proper angry roar that will paste a wide grin across your face every time you floor the throttle.
The Sport mode is a slightly tamer version of the beast but still brutish. Perhaps, if one wants to customise the settings, there's the Individual mode. However, the best suited for our conditions is GT mode. It makes the throttle less sensitive but still sharp and ready to let all the power down. This time, the power delivery is more linear and gear shifts happen early. This is unlike in sport mode, where it wants you to rev till its limit at 7,000rpm. It has great cruising abilities making it a nice long-distance GT car. Moreover, the nine-speed AMG transmission complements the engine well by putting down the power to all the wheels seamlessly. One also has the option to manually shift with proper column-mounted paddles.
The Terrain mode lifts the car's suspension to its highest setting giving it a 235mm ground clearance from the 190mm in GT mode. Not that anyone would dare to put this lavish extravaganza in the dirt, but it's well-equipped to fend off such obstacles with ease. Also, it's an SUV that has air suspension to iron out most of the bumps that the road can throw at it. However, one will automatically be careful given the cost of its upkeep and these huge 23-inch wheels with skinny rubber.
When taking on a few fast bends and attacking a secluded back road corner, it became clear that the 707 is right at the top of its segment when it comes to driving fun. The steering adds substantial weight in Sport+ but still keeps it quick and precise directing this monster in the exact direction pointed at. Despite its mammoth size and high ride, it’s 'aston'ishing how the body roll feels minimal and it remains planted at all times. Yet, there's no running away from the fact that three-point U-turns will be the norm with it. Nevertheless, two-and-a-half turns lock-to-lock means there's less hassle in taking tighter turns. Furthermore, contrary to the standard DBX, the 707 gets larger ceramic brakes which offer a substantial feel even at the slight touch of the pedal. Still, they do not clamp on for any abrupt snappy motion but hold down the beast with a tight leash.
Should you buy the DBX 707?
8 / 10
Despite the extremely limited time that we had with the DBX 707, we gained valuable insight into what Aston engineers did to make this SUV so reputable. At first, we couldn't fathom why anyone would choose it over a proper low-slung performance sports car. However, with the ease of getting into it yet being hugged by comfy seats while being blistering fast; it offers a unique combination of speed and comfort. Despite being quick off the line and able to take bends rapidly, it doesn't provide an unnerving experience. While it could have included more modern conveniences, it still manages to be a versatile, do-it-all car that is both comfortable and fast with high-performance credentials. At its asking price, it’s still the most exquisite. That is till the Ferrari Purosangue arrives.
Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi