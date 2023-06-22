Aston Martin DBX 707 First Drive Review

It indeed is the fastest production SUV with a 3.3 second 0-100kmph sprint time and a top speed of 310.6kmph. But it's more than just that. The shortcut knob in the centre console brings on five drive modes (four on-road and one off-road) lending it different capabilities. The Sport+ is the most mental one in which the car lowers itself to the ground, the steering tightens up, and it’s all set to unleash the animal within. The beast's growl gets throatier at the touch of a dedicated button. There are no pops and crackles but a proper angry roar that will paste a wide grin across your face every time you floor the throttle.

The Sport mode is a slightly tamer version of the beast but still brutish. Perhaps, if one wants to customise the settings, there's the Individual mode. However, the best suited for our conditions is GT mode. It makes the throttle less sensitive but still sharp and ready to let all the power down. This time, the power delivery is more linear and gear shifts happen early. This is unlike in sport mode, where it wants you to rev till its limit at 7,000rpm. It has great cruising abilities making it a nice long-distance GT car. Moreover, the nine-speed AMG transmission complements the engine well by putting down the power to all the wheels seamlessly. One also has the option to manually shift with proper column-mounted paddles.

The Terrain mode lifts the car's suspension to its highest setting giving it a 235mm ground clearance from the 190mm in GT mode. Not that anyone would dare to put this lavish extravaganza in the dirt, but it's well-equipped to fend off such obstacles with ease. Also, it's an SUV that has air suspension to iron out most of the bumps that the road can throw at it. However, one will automatically be careful given the cost of its upkeep and these huge 23-inch wheels with skinny rubber.

When taking on a few fast bends and attacking a secluded back road corner, it became clear that the 707 is right at the top of its segment when it comes to driving fun. The steering adds substantial weight in Sport+ but still keeps it quick and precise directing this monster in the exact direction pointed at. Despite its mammoth size and high ride, it’s 'aston'ishing how the body roll feels minimal and it remains planted at all times. Yet, there's no running away from the fact that three-point U-turns will be the norm with it. Nevertheless, two-and-a-half turns lock-to-lock means there's less hassle in taking tighter turns. Furthermore, contrary to the standard DBX, the 707 gets larger ceramic brakes which offer a substantial feel even at the slight touch of the pedal. Still, they do not clamp on for any abrupt snappy motion but hold down the beast with a tight leash.