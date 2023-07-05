BMW i7 xDrive60 First Drive

Is the cabin of the BMW i7 any good?

Since tech-savvy buyers aren’t used to opening the doors themselves anymore, the i7 does it for them. All four doors can be opened automatically and they are intelligent too. So, if there’s an obstacle in their path, they will unlock but won’t open – one of the many tech-fest features of the i7 – and we haven’t even been inside it yet!

So get in and the dashboard looks like any other BMW. Sure, the curved screen is new, but you now get it across all the new-generation BMWs. And even the OS8 it comes with is seen in other models. But you get glass-crystal-cut elements all over, which look and feel rich and classy.

Then, the i7 gets ‘modes’, and not just drive modes. These modes transform the entire personality of the cabin. For instance, if you select the Theatre mode, it shuts the blinds, slides the massively wide 32-inch screen down from the roof, reclines the seats, and teleports you to your own Netflix and Chill on the move. Similarly, the Relax mode will put on soothing ambient lighting and turn on the massage function and calming music. Similarly, there are the Expressive, Art, Efficient, Personal, and Sports modes.

As in any opulent luxo-barge, the front seats are large and comfortable and come with heated/cooling/massage functions. But it’s the second row where all the fun is. Passengers here get their own smartphone-sized screens integrated into the door pads which control all the functions of the car and more. So apart from the vehicle mood, the start-up CEO, director, or the business baron sitting at the back can control the massage options, blinds, and the theatre screen and even engage the full-fledged recliner seats at the touch of a button.

Further, pretty much everything can be voice controlled. This is helpful since the OS8 interface running on the screen is a bit tricky and too complicated to operate. We like how there’s an augmented reality display on the MID, which projects a front camera and real-time direction overlaid on it, making it look straight out of a sci-fi movie.

There’s also advanced driver assist hardware, but the funkiest bit is where the i7 can trace a few metres in reverse, controlling the steering. You can also save a certain path, and when activated, it will follow it to the T – really helpful when parking in tight spaces.

If we were to nitpick, some elements inside the cabin are shared with much more affordable BMWs. The tactile-less black buttons on the centre console for example. Overall, the cabin of the i7 might not feel conventionally luxurious, but it feels experimentally futuristic, exuding grandiose characteristics.